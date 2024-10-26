Jets Officially Sign DE Haason Reddick To Adjusted One-Year Deal

Per Adam Schefter, Jets DE Haason Reddick officially signed his adjusted one-year deal with the team and will debut against the Patriots this Sunday.

Reddick has missed seven games this season and has forfeited about $800,000 per game.

The compromise between the two sides was brokered by Reddick’s new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who said the two sides would continue to work on a long-term deal. Reddick is in the final year of his contract.

While Reddick had permission to explore a trade, that always seemed like a way for the Jets to force Reddick to confront the realities of his market. New York will provide some recourse for $12 million in fines for Reddick, who will report to the team tomorrow and agree to fulfill his contractual responsibilities.

Reddick, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million. Philadelphia then signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in March of 2021.

The Eagles then traded Reddick to the Jets in the final year of that deal for a conditional third-round pick in 2026.

In 2023, Reddick appeared in all 17 games and recorded 38 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and one pass deflection.

