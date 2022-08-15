Jets Officially Sign LT Duane Brown, Cut One

The New York Jets announced they have officially signed LT Duane Brown.

To make room on the roster, the Jets cut WR Keshunn Abram.

Brown, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2008. He was later traded to the Seahawks in 2017 before signing a three-year, $36.5 million extension with Seattle.

Brown played out the final year of that deal and made $11 million in 2021.

In 2021, Brown started all 17 games for the Seahawks at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 37 offensive tackle out of 82 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2022 Free Agents list.