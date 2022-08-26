Jets Open To Trading WR Denzel Mims, Panthers Interested

Update:

Joe Person reports the Panthers have inquired with the Jets about a potential trade for WR Denzel Mims.

Mims played for and was recruited by Panthers HC Matt Rhule at Baylor. Carolina has also had some injury issues at wide receiver and has room to improve at the position.

According to Connor Hughes, the Jets are open to trading WR Denzel Mims and plan to do what they can to grant his trade request.

However, Hughes adds the Jets don’t want to give Mims away and believe he still has talent, even though he’s buried on the depth chart.

The agent for the former second-round pick in 2020 publicly requested a trade on Thursday. Mims has been stuck behind Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios and first-rounder Garrett Wilson.

Mims, 24, was selected with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets out of Baylor. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $5,433,700 rookie contract that includes a $1,511,782 signing bonus.

In 2021, Mims appeared in 11 games for the Jets and caught eight passes for 133 yards receiving and no touchdowns.