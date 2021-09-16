Jets OT Mekhi Becton Expected To Miss 4-8 Weeks Following Knee Surgery

Adam Schefter reports that Jets’ LT Mekhi Becton is now scheduled to undergo knee surgery on Wednesday and is expected to miss from four to eight weeks.

Becton will need arthroscopic surgery to repair damaged cartilage in his knee that was injured. This is in addition to a dislocated kneecap and a sprained MCL.

Becton was rolled up on in the second half during Week 1 and tests revealed he suffered a sprained MCL. Initially, the fear was he had suffered a more serious ACL injury that would have knocked him out for the year.

Becton, 22, was a three-year starter at Louisville and earned second-team All American honors before being selected by the Jets with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Becton signed a four-year, $18,446,045 rookie contract that included a $10,975,306 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth year for the Jets to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2020, Becton appeared in fourteen games for the Jets, making thirteen starts at left tackle.

We will have more on Becton as the news becomes available.