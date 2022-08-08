Mekhi Becton’s Knee Injury ‘More Concerning’ Than Jets Initially Believed

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the knee injury suffered by Jets OT Mekhi Becton is believed to be “more concerning” than the team originally believed after today’s practice.

Garafolo says that Becton’s injury is a new issue and not related to his prior injury.

The plan is for Becton to get additional opinions on the injury tomorrow.

Becton, 23, was a three-year starter at Louisville and earned second-team All American honors before being selected by the Jets with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Becton signed a four-year, $18,446,045 rookie contract that included a $10,975,306 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth year for the Jets to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Becton was limited to appearing in just one game for the Jets due to a knee injury.