Jets OT Tyron Smith Will Weigh Retirement This Offseason

Jets LT Tyron Smith told reporters on Monday that he will weigh retirement this offseason after ending the year on injured reserve.

“I’ve got to make a lot of decisions going forward. Within the next couple weeks, I have to decide what I’m going to do as far as playing or not playing,” Smith said, per Rich Cimini.

Smith did say that he feels better and now has full range of motion in his neck.

Last year, Smith had a limited market as a free agent and there’s no guarantee he’ll be able to secure a similar type of incentive deal he got from the Jets based on the injury concerns.

Smith, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2011. He signed a ten-year, $109 million contract with Dallas back in 2014 that includes $40 million guaranteed.

Smith was set to make a base salary of $13.6 million in the final year of his deal when he agreed to a reworked contract. He played out the deal and signed a one-year deal with the Jets in free agency.

Smith will be an unrestricted free agent again this March.

In 2024, Smith appeared in 10 games for the Jets and made 10 starts at left tackle.