Jets Place CB Jimmy Moreland On IR, Release Three

The New York Jets announced Monday that they’ve placed CB Jimmy Moreland on injured reserve and released OL Greg Senat, DE Pita Taumoepenu and LB Nick Vigil.

This officially ends Moreland’s 2023 season with the Jets.

Vigil, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.013 million contract and made a base salary $720,000 for the 2019 season.

The Chargers later signed Vigil to a one-year contract for the 2020 season. He signed another one-year deal with the Vikings in 2021 before joining the Cardinals for the 2022 season.

Vigil joined the Jets a few weeks ago.

In 2022, Vigil appeared in four games for the Cardinals and recorded 13 tackles and a pass defense.