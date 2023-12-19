Jets Place DE Quinton Jefferson On Injured Reserve

The New York Jets officially placed DE Quinton Jefferson on injured reserve Tuesday.

Jefferson, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Rams.

Jefferson returned to the Seahawks and played under a restricted tender in 2019 before agreeing to a two-year, $13.5 million contract with the Bills in 2020. Buffalo cut him after just one season and he caught on with the Raiders in 2021 before re-signing with the Seahawks in 2022.

Seattle cut Jefferson loose this offseason and he later signed on with the Jets in April.

In 2023, Jefferson appeared in 14 games for the Jets and recorded 34 tackles, six sacks, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.