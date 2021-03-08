Jets Place Franchise Tag On S Marcus Maye

Adam Schefter reports that the New York Jets have placed the franchise tag on S Marcus Maye.

The franchise tag will cost the Jets $10.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2021 season.

Recent reports mentioned that Maye was a serious candidate to be franchised, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Maye’s agent took to Twitter last week to express some frustration with the team about contract negotiations so far, responding to a tweet about how much cap space the Jets have.

Jets GM Joe Douglas later told reporters that they have a high opinion of Maye and want him to be on the team for the long-term.

The tag will allow the two sides more time to negotiate in the coming months.

Maye, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $6.554 million contract that included $4.134 million guaranteed.

In 2020, Maye appeared in all 16 games for the Jets and recorded 88 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery, two interceptions and 11 pass defenses. He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 5 safety out of 94 qualifying players.

