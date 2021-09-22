Jets Place LB B.J. Goodson On Retired List

The New York Jets announced Wednesday that they’ve placed veteran LB B.J. Goodson on the reserve/retired list.

Goodson, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.92 million rookie contract when New York traded him to the Packers in exchange for a conditional 2020 7th-rd pick.

The Browns later signed Goodson as a free agent last year and he just recently joined the Jets.

For his career, Goodson appeared in 67 games for the Giants, Packers, Browns and Jets and recorded 241 tackles, one sack, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and 12 pass deflections.