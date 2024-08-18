Jets Place WR Malik Taylor On IR, Sign DL Jalen Twyman

The Jets announced that they have placed WR Malik Taylor on injured reserve and are signing DL Jalen Twyman.

We have signed DL Jaylen Twyman and placed WR Malik Taylor on Reserve/Injured. — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 18, 2024

Taylor, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Buccaneers. However, the Buccaneers waived Taylor soon after.

Taylor caught on with the Packers and returned to Green Bay on two consecutive exclusive rights contracts. However, the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason in 2022.

He caught on with the Jets ahead of the 2023 season and was on and off of the team’s practice squad.

In 2023, Taylor appeared in three games for the Jets and caught two passes for 13 yards.