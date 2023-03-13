Jets Placing 2nd-Rnd RFA Tender On DE Bryce Huff

According to Jason Fitzgerald, the Jets plan to tender pending restricted free agent DE Bryce Huff with the second-round tender.

The second-round tender is $4.3 million for the 2023 season and would entitle the Jets to a second-round pick if they declined to match an offer sheet for Huff.

Huff has impressed as a rotational pass rusher for New York the past few seasons and as a former undrafted free agent, the Jets could have lost him for nothing with a lower tender.

Huff, 24, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed the standard three-year UDFA deal and has made the team each of the past three seasons.

In 2022, Huff appeared in 14 games for the Jets and recorded six total tackles, two tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and one pass deflection.