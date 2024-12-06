Jets Placing LB C.J. Mosley On Injured Reserve

Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich announced they are placing veteran LB C.J. Mosley on injured reserve due to a neck injury, per Rich Cimini.

Cimini notes that this likely ends Mosley’s time in New York. The veteran linebacker still has a year left on his contract and is set to earn an $8,250,000 salary in 2025.

Cutting him this offseason would create $16,434,000 in dead money for next season and cause a $3,650,000 cap hit. Releasing him with a post-June 1 designation would reduce the dead money charge to $8,784,000 and free up $4,000,000 in cap space for 2025.

Mosely will miss at least four weeks on injured reserve as he recovers.

Mosley, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,788,002 rookie contract before the Ravens picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Mosley made a base salary of $8,718,000 for the 2018 season before signing a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets that included $51 million guaranteed. New York re-signed him to a two-year, $17.25 million extension back in March.

In 2024, Mosley has appeared in four games and recorded 17 tackles.