Jets Placing OL Wes Schweitzer On IR

Per Brian Costello, Jets HC Robert Saleh told reporters that the team is placing veteran OL Wes Schweitzer on injured reserve.

Schweitzer, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract with Atlanta and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

He then signed with Washington for three years at $15 million back in 2020. After playing out that deal, he signed a one-year contract with the Jets and remained with the team ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2023, Schweitzer appeared in six games and made two starts for the Jets.

We will have more on Schweitzer as it becomes available.