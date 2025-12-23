Jets Placing QB Justin Fields On IR

Jets HC Aaron Glenn announced Tuesday that they’re placing QB Justin Fields on injured reserve, officially ending his 2025 season, per Brian Costello.

Fields has been out with a knee injury along with veteran backup Tyrod Taylor. This has led to the Jets starting Brady Cook at quarterback the last few weeks.

Overall, it’s been a disappointing year for Fields and the Jets due to injury and struggles in the passing game.

The Jets are in a position to consider drafting a quarterback early in next year’s draft, so it seems like there’s a chance Fields will have to compete for a job next summer.

Fields, 26, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Ohio State. Chicago traded up to No. 15 overall with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059 that also included a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024 worth $21.978 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that could improve to a fourth-round pick if Fields played 51 percent of the snaps in 2024. Pittsburgh declined Fields’ fifth-year option.

After playing out his rookie contract, Fields went on to sign a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets this past offseason.

In 2025, Fields appeared in nine games for the Jets and completed 62.7 percent of his pass attempts for 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 71 carries for 383 yards and four more touchdowns.