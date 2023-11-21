Jets Promote QB Trevor Siemian, Sign CB Craig James To PS

The New York Jets announced they have promoted QB Trevor Siemian from the practice squad to the active roster.

This was expected as Siemian will be the new backup quarterback for the Jets following Zach Wilson‘s demotion.

The Jets filled the resulting vacancy on the practice squad by signing CB Craig James.

Siemian, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Broncos back in 2015 out of Northwestern. Denver traded him to the Vikings in 2018 for a fifth-round pick.

Siemian played out the final year of his four-year, $2.33 million contract before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Jets worth $2 million.

He was later brought in by the Titans in 2020 to compete for the backup quarterback job but was eventually waived and added to the team’s practice squad. From there, Sieman had stints with the Saints, Bears and Bengals before joining the Jets this September.

In 2022, Siemian appeared in two games and completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 184 yards, one touchdown and one interception.