Jets QB Mike White Cleared From Rib Injury

According to Brian Costello, Jets QB Mike White has gotten medical clearance from doctors and will start in Week 17 against the Seahawks.

White has missed the past two games while dealing with fractured ribs.

White, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Dallas, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2019.

White signed on to the Jets’ practice squad soon after and has been on and off of their roster ever since. He re-signed with the Jets as a restricted free agent this past offseason on the original-round tender worth $2.54 million.

He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, White has appeared in three games for the Jets and completed 80-129 pass attempts (62 percent) for 952 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s added nine yards rushing on six attempts and another touchdown.