Jets QB Tyrod Taylor Has Supporters Within Organization As Starting Option

According to Josina Anderson, Jets veteran QB Tyrod Taylor has multiple supporters in the organization.

She notes Taylor is held in higher regard than you might expect for a veteran who only played in two games last year, and there are individuals who are very complimentary of his passing ability and command of the offense.

While Anderson is careful to point out that doesn’t guarantee anything about Taylor’s status, she says the sentiment is notable.

Taylor’s under contract for 2025 and Zack Rosenblatt previously reported has a chance to be the team’s starter depending on how the offseason shakes out.

It’s not a great year to need a quarterback with limited options in the veteran market, and the Jets are picking No. 7 overall, potentially too far down to land a top prospect even in a class viewed as inferior to last year’s.

Steelers QB Justin Fields has come up as a potential option for the Jets on a low-cost deal, but Anderson mentions a team source told her Taylor was a more reliable passer than Fields when asked about a hypothetical comparison.

Taylor, 35, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. After four years in Baltimore, Taylor signed on with the Bills for the 2015 season. Buffalo then elected to trade Taylor to the Browns for a third-round pick.

Taylor played out the final year of a two-year, $30.5 million contract before agreeing to a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Chargers. He then signed a one-year deal with the Texans worth up to $12.5 million for the 2021 season.

During the 2022 offseason, Taylor signed a two-year, $17 million deal to be the Giants’ backup quarterback. After playing out that deal, Taylor signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Jets.

In 2024, Taylor appeared in two games for the Jets and completed 17 of 22 pass attempts for 114 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Jets’ quarterback situation as the news is available.