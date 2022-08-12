Jets Hope Zach Wilson Could Miss Just Few Weeks With PCL Injury

Update:

Dianna Russini reports that the early thought regarding Jets QB Zach Wilson‘s knee is that it could be a PCL injury.

Russini adds that there’s hope among the team it could just be a few weeks of recovery.

Jets QB Zach Wilson suffered a non-contact right knee injury during the first quarter of Friday’s preseason game.

Jets HC Robert Saleh told reporters after the game that there’s no update yet on Wilson’s knee and he’ll get an MRI on Saturday.

However, Wilson’s ACL is “supposed to be intact” according to Saleh.

“He’s in good spirits. He’s fine. He’s as good as you can be in this situation,” Saleh said of Wilson.

The Jets have Joe Flacco in place as their backup with Mike White as their current No. 3 option. However, there could be some speculation about a potential trade for Jimmy Garoppolo if Wilson will miss extended time, given his ties to the Jets’ coaching staff.

Wilson, 23, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent league selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in 13 games for the Jets and completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions to go along with 185 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns.