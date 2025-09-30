Jets RB Braelon Allen Diagnosed With Sprained MCL

According to Ian Rapoport, Jets RB Braelon Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL.

Rapoport adds it’s not clear how much time Allen will miss but he’s likely going to be placed on injured reserve, which means at least four games.

Allen, 22, is from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and was a three-time Second-team All-Big Ten from 2021 to 2023. The Jets used the No. 134 overall pick in the fourth round on Allen.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,548,708 rookie contract that includes $528,708 fully guaranteed.

In 2025, Allen has appeared in three games for the Jets and rushed 14 times for 50 yards and a touchdown. He also has two receptions for 17 yards.