Jets RB Braelon Allen Expected To Miss 8-12 Weeks With Knee Injury

Jets HC Aaron Glenn announced RB Braelon Allen is expected to miss 8-12 weeks after suffering a sprained MCL and is deciding between rehab or undergoing surgery, per Zack Rosenblatt.

New York placed Allen on injured reserve yesterday.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that it was too early to say if Allen’s injury was season-ending, and he was determining if surgery was necessary. If Allen can return within 8-12 weeks, he would be on course to be back near the end of the season in December.

Allen, 22, is from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and was a three-time Second-team All-Big Ten from 2021 to 2023. The Jets used the No. 134 overall pick in the fourth round on Allen.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,548,708 rookie contract that includes $528,708 fully guaranteed.

In 2025, Allen has appeared in three games for the Jets and rushed 14 times for 50 yards and a touchdown. He also has two receptions for 17 yards.