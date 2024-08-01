Jets RB Tarik Cohen Announcing Retirement

New York Jets RB Tarik Cohen is announcing his retirement, Rich Cimini confirmed from a report from MLFootball.

Many see this as a big surprise as Cohen was turning heads in Jets camp and recently said in an interview he felt like he was getting back to his former self.

Cohen, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears out of North Carolina A&T back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.03 million contract when he agreed to a three-year deal with a maximum value of $18.25 million.

Cohen’s contract with the Bears included a base value of $17.25 million and $9.533 million fully guaranteed. He was placed on injured reserve in September of 2020 after suffering a torn ACL in Week 3 and spent the 2021 season on the PUP list while recovering from the injury.

The Bears released Cohen with an injury designation and he tore his Achilles working out in May of 2022. He signed with the Panthers practice squad following a workout last year but was cut by Carolina following the 2024 draft. He signed a one-year contract with the Jets this offseason.

In 2020, Cohen appeared in three games for the Bears, rushing 14 times for 74 yards (5.3 YPC). He also caught six passes for 41 yards (6.8 YPC).