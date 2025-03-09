Jets Re-Signing LB Jamien Sherwood To New Deal

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets are re-signing LB Jamien Sherwood to a new contract worth $45 million that includes $30 million fully guaranteed.

It had previously been reported that the two sides were interested in a new deal, which is now done and will prevent Sherwood from reaching the open market.

Sherwood, 25, started for one season at Auburn before foregoing his senior season of eligibility and declaring for the NFL draft. He was drafted in the fifth round by the Jets and converted from safety to linebacker.

Sherwood signed a four-year deal worth $3,834,862 that included a signing bonus of $354,862. He played out the final year of his rookie contract and made a base salary of $1.055 million in 2024.

In 2024, Sherwood appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and recorded 158 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, and three pass deflections.

We had him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.