Jets Re-Signing LB Mykal Walker

Per Justin Fried, the Jets are re-signing LB Mykal Walker to a one-year deal.

Walker, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Falcons in 2020 out of Fresno State. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract.

Atlanta opted to waive him last August, and he was subsequently claimed by the Chicago Bears before being among their final roster cuts.

He had a stint on the Raiders practice squad before the Steelers later signed him to a contract and promoted him to the active roster. He signed a one-year deal with the Commanders last offseason.

Walker signed with Arizona in March but was among their final roster cuts before joining the Jets.

In 2025, Walker appeared in 14 games for the Jets and recorded 31 tackles and one tackle for loss.