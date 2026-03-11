Jets Re-Signing OT Max Mitchell To One-Year Deal

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Jets are re-signing OT Max Mitchell to a one-year contract extension.

Mitchell, 26, was named First Team All-Sun Belt and Third Team All-American in 2021. He was selected with the No. 111 overall pick in the fourth round by the Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Mitchell concluded a four-year, $4,456,024 rookie contract that includes a $796,024 signing bonus. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2025, Mitchell appeared in 15 games for the Jets and started three times.