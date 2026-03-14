Jets Re-Signing Return Specialist Kene Nwangwu

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Jets are re-signing RB/KR Kene Nwangwu to a one-year deal.

Fowler adds that the deal is for $2 million with $1 million guaranteed and a max value of $3 million. Nwangwu signed a one-year deal with the Jets exactly one year ago today.

Nwangwu, 28, played four years at Iowa State before being selected in the fourth round with the No. 119 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $4.23 million, including a $752,800 signing bonus. Nwangwu was entering the final year of the deal when Minnesota cut him loose as they trimmed down to the 53-man limit.

Nwangwu was claimed off waivers by the Saints but was later waived with a failed physical designation before making his way onto the Jets’ practice squad. New York promoted him to their active roster, and he re-signed with the team on a one-year deal back in 2025.

In 2025, Nwangwu appeared in 12 games for the Jets and carried 13 times for 49 yards. He also returned 18 kickoffs for 604 yards and a touchdown.