Jets ‘Really Interested’ In Derek Carr, Still Waiting On Aaron Rodgers

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that the New York Jets are “really interested” in free agent QB Derek Carr.

According to Russini, there have been “nothing but positive reviews” regarding Carr and his recent visit with the Jets.

However, Russini adds that the Jets now plan to wait for Aaron Rodgers to emerge from his four-day mental getaway and see if he plans to return for the 2023 season and whether he’ll be back with the Packers.

Russini mentions that the Jets will be speaking to Green Bay about a trade if they’re willing to trade Rodgers this offseason.

Carr has met with the Saints already and there was even talk of a potential trade between New Orleans and Las Vegas. The Panthers and Commanders have also come up as potential options for him.

Carr is free to sign with a team right now since he was released. It also wouldn’t impact a team’s compensatory picks to sign him.

Carr, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

The Raiders released Carr last week before his contract guarantees locked in.

In 2022, Carr appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 102 yards.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.