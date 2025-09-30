Jets Release LB Ben Niemann From PS, Sign OL Liam Fornadel

The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they’ve signed OL Liam Fornadel to their practice squad and released LB Ben Niemann from the unit.

Niemann, 30, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa following the 2018 NFL Draft. He made the team coming out of the preseason his rookie year and stuck on the active roster for three years.

Kansas City didn’t tender Niemann as a restricted free agent in 2021 but elected to re-sign him to a one-year, $1.6 million deal. He signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2022.

From there, the Titans signed Niemann to a one-year deal last offseason but ended up releasing him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Broncos practice squad before joining the Lions.

In 2024, Niemann appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and made four starts for them, recording 25 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.