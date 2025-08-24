Jets Release Seven Players, Including LB Jamin Davis

The Jets announced on Sunday that they are releasing LB Jamin Davis and waiving six other players ahead of the cutdown deadline.
The six players being waived by the Jets include:
- DE Michael Fletcher
- OT Liam Fornadel
- TE Zack Kuntz
- QB Adrian Martinez
- DB Tanner McCalister
- RB Lawrance Toafili
Davis, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Commanders back in 2021 out of Kentucky. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract after having the team decline his fifth-year option back in April when Washington elected to waive him in October 2024.
Davis then caught on with the Packers’ practice squad a few weeks later. The Vikings signed him to their active roster before waiving him in December when he was claimed by the Jets.
In 2024, Davis appeared in nine games for the Commanders and Vikings, recording 18 total tackles and a sack.
