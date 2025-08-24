Jets Release Seven Players, Including LB Jamin Davis

The Jets announced on Sunday that they are releasing LB Jamin Davis and waiving six other players ahead of the cutdown deadline.

We've released LB Jamin Davis and waived 6 players. — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 24, 2025

The six players being waived by the Jets include:

DE Michael Fletcher OT Liam Fornadel TE Zack Kuntz QB Adrian Martinez DB Tanner McCalister RB Lawrance Toafili

Davis, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Commanders back in 2021 out of Kentucky. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract after having the team decline his fifth-year option back in April when Washington elected to waive him in October 2024.

Davis then caught on with the Packers’ practice squad a few weeks later. The Vikings signed him to their active roster before waiving him in December when he was claimed by the Jets.

In 2024, Davis appeared in nine games for the Commanders and Vikings, recording 18 total tackles and a sack.