Jets Release Three Players

The New York Jets announced they officially released LB Jimmy Ciarlo, WR Easop Winston, and WR Marcus Riley on Thursday.

We have released LB Jimmy Ciarlo, WR Easop Winston and WR Marcus Riley. — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 8, 2025

Winston, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Washington State back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams.

Los Angeles waived Winston coming out of training camp and he sat out the 2020 season. He then joined the Saints for the 2021 season.

The Browns claimed Winston off waivers from the Saints in 2022 but he never appeared in a game for Cleveland. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed with the Seahawks on their practice squad but was ultimately let go back in September of 2024.

The Jets signed him to a contract in November of last year.