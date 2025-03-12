Jets Release Veteran LB C.J. Mosley

The New York Jets announced Wednesday that they’ve officially released veteran LB C.J. Mosley.
To the captain, you gave this organization everything you had.
Thank you, @TreyDeuce32RTR 💚
— New York Jets (@nyjets) March 12, 2025
Mosley has said that he has no plans to retire this offseason, so he will hit the open market.
According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Mosley as a post-June 1 release would free up $4 million of available cap space while creating $8,784,000 million in dead money.
Mosley, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,788,002 rookie contract before the Ravens picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season.
Mosley made a base salary of $8,718,000 for the 2018 season before signing a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets that included $51 million guaranteed. New York re-signed him to a two-year, $17.25 million extension back in March.
In 2024, C.J. Mosley appeared in just four games for the Jets and made three starts, recording 17 tackles and no sacks.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!