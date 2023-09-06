Jets Releasing DB Jimmy Moreland From IR With Settlement

According to the wire, the Jets have released DB Jimmy Moreland from injured reserve with a settlement.

Moreland, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when Washington waived him with an injury designation coming out of training camp.

Moreland later reverted to their injured reserve. Washington waived him with an injury settlement and he was claimed off of waivers by the Texans.

Houston opted to waive Moreland and he was claimed by the Eagles before being cut once more. He most recently caught on with the Jets but suffered an injury and was placed on injured reserve.

In 2021, Moreland appeared in seven games for the Texans but did not record a statistic.