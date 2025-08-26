Jets Releasing WR Malachi Corley

Jordan Schultz reports that the Jets are releasing WR Malachi Corley, a former third-round pick by the team in 2024.

Corley, 23, was a three-year starter at Western Kentucky and earned first-team All-CUSA honors the last two years of his college career.

The Jets used the No. 65 overall pick in the third round on Corley, and he signed a four-year, $6,073,456 contract that includes a $1,237,060 signing bonus and carried a $1,104,265 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Corley appeared in nine games for the Jets and caught three passes for sixteen yards. He also carried the ball twice for 26 yards.