Jets Request HC Interview With Texans OC Bobby Slowik

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Jets requested to interview Texans OC Bobby Slowik for their HC vacancy.

The Jets have also shown interest in Lions DC Aaron Glenn and Broncos DC Vance Joseph.

Slowik, 37, began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Commanders from 2011-2013. From there, he was later hired as the 49ers’ defensive quality control coach from 2017-2018.

San Francisco named him an offensive assistant for 2019-2020 and promoted him to offensive pass game specialist in 2021.

From there, the Texans hired Slowik as their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. Houston gave Slowik a new contract following the 2023 season.

In 2024, the Texans’ offense ranked No. 22 in total yards, No. 19 in total points, No. 15 in rushing yards and No. 21 in passing yards.