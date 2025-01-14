Jets Request Interview With Commanders DC Joe Whitt

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jets have requested a head coaching interview with Commanders DC Joe Whitt.

This now pushes the list of candidates for New York to a staggering 17 candidates, one of the most extensive searches in recent memory.

The full list includes:

Former Jets HC Rex Ryan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers QB coach Brian Griese (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown (Requested)

(Requested) Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Maryland HC Mike Locksley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders DC Joe Whitt (Requested)

Whitt, 46, began his coaching career at Auburn back in 2000 as an assistant-receivers coach. From there, he worked for the Citadel and Louisville before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Falcons in 2007.

After one season in Atlanta, the Packers hired Whitt as their defensive quality control coach for the 2008 season before promoting him to cornerbacks coach in 2009. He eventually worked his way up to defensive passing-game coordinator in 2018.

However, the Packers elected to part ways with Whitt shortly after they hired Matt LaFleur as their new head coach. He joined the Browns in 2019 before the Falcons hired him as defensive passing game coordinator in 2020.

The Cowboys hired Whitt as their secondary coach/defensive passing game coordinator in 2021. He followed Dan Quinn to Washington as DC in 2024.

In 2024, the Commanders were No. 13 in total defense and No. 18 in scoring defense while ranking No. 3 against the pass and No. 30 against the run.