Jets Request Interview With Josh McCown For HC Vacancy

Per Adam Schefter, the Jets have requested an interview with Vikings QB coach Josh McCown for their head coaching vacancy.

The Jets have already scheduled or requested several interviews for the position:

Former Jets HC Rex Ryan (Scheduled)

Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interviewed)

Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested)

Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

49ers QB coach Brian Griese (Requested)

Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

Vikings QB coach Josh McCown (Requested)

McCown, 45, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2002. He played for several teams including the Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, 49ers, Bears, Buccaneers, and Browns before signing a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in 2017.

The Jets brought McCown back on a one-year contract worth $10 million for the 2018 season. McCown later joined the Eagles on a one-year contract in 2019.

The Eagles signed McCown out of retirement and added him to their practice squad at the start of the 2020 season. Houston later added him to their active roster.

After retiring for good, McCown drew some interest for the Texans head coaching job before eventually being hired by the Panthers as their QB coach ahead of the 2023 season. However, he was let go by the team along with RB coach Duce Staley back in November of 2023.

The Vikings then hired McCown as their quarterbacks coach in 2024.

For his career, McCown completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 17,727 yards, 98 touchdowns, and 82 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,105 yards and 13 touchdowns.