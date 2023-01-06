Jets Rule Out QB Mike White, Starting Joe Flacco In Week 18

The New York Jets have ruled out QB Mike White with a rib injury and plan to start Joe Flacco in their Week 18 game, according to Rich Cimini.

White missed a few games with a rib injury and was downgraded this week, so indications were that he was unlikely to play in the regular season finale against the Dolphins.

Zach Wilson will serve as the team’s No. 2 quarterback.

Flacco, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2008. The Broncos agreed to trade a 2019 fourth-round pick to the Ravens for Flacco.

Flacco was in the fourth year of a six-year, $125 million contract that contained $44 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $20.25 million for 2020 when Denver released him with a failed physical designation.

He signed a one-year contract worth $1.5 million worth up to $4.5 million with the Jets in 2020 before joining the Eagles last offseason. Philadelphia traded him to the Jets ahead of the deadline for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Flacco later re-signed with the Jets on a one-year, $3.5 million deal back in March.

In 2022, Flacco has appeared in four games for the Jets and completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 902 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.