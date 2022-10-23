Jets Rule Out RB Breece Hall Due To Knee Injury

Jets RB Breece Hall was carted off the field Sunday against the Broncos and was eventually ruled out with a knee injury.

RB Breece Hall (knee) is out #NYJvsDEN — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 23, 2022

Hall, 21, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that includes a $3,736,199 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hall has appeared in seven games for the Jets and rushed 76 times for 391 yards (5.1 YPC) and three touchdowns.

We will have more news on Hall as it is available.