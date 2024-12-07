Jets Rule Out RB Breece Hall For Week 14

The Jets announced on social media Saturday that they have ruled out RB Breece Hall for Week 14 due to a hyperextension/MCL issue in his left knee.

Hall, 23, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that includes a $3,736,199 signing bonus.

In 2024, Hall has appeared in 12 games for the Jets and rushed 164 times for 692 yards (4.2 YPC) and four touchdowns. He added 46 receptions on 62 targets for 401 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more on Hall as it becomes available.