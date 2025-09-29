Jets Ruled Out RB Braelon Allen With Knee Injury

Jets RB Braelon Allen was ruled out with a knee injury that he suffered during a kickoff return, the team announced.

Allen, 22, is from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and was a three-time Second-team All-Big Ten from 2021 to 2023. The Jets used the No. 134 overall pick in the fourth round on Allen.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,548,708 rookie contract that includes $528,708 fully-guaranteed.

In 2025, Allen has appeared in three games for the Jets and has rushed 14 times for 50 yards and a touchdown. He also has two receptions for 17 yards.