Jets S Marcus Maye Would Welcome Trade

According to Jeremy Fowler, Jets S Marcus Maye and his representation have made it clear they would welcome a trade out of New York.

Fowler adds New York understands they aren’t contending this year and would be open to saving a little bit of money by dealing away Maye and his franchise tag number.

Jets GM Joe Douglas doesn’t place a high value on the safety position and Maye felt undervalued during negotiations, per Fowler. His DUI arrest that recently came to light also complicates his future with the team.

Fowler acknowledges Maye’s contract will be a major obstacle to a trade, and not a lot of teams need help at safety. He highlights the Rams and the Buccaneers, where Maye could reunite with DC Todd Bowles, as options to keep an eye on.

Maye, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6.554 million contract that included $4.134 million guaranteed last season.

The Jets used their franchise tag on Maye this past February that will cost them $10.5 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Maye has appeared in three games and recorded 23 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, no interceptions, and one pass defense.

