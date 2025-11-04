Jets Shut Down Trade Calls For WR Garrett Wilson

According to Connor Hughes, a team that called the Jets to inquire about trading for WR Garrett Wilson was shut down and told he’s untouchable.

New York has dealt away CB Sauce Gardner and DT Quinnen Williams today for huge trade packages and are listening to offers on a host of other players.

However, apparently there are limitations to the fire sale, and Wilson is a piece the Jets want to keep and build around.

Mary Kay Cabot says it’s possible the Browns were the team that checked in on Wilson.

Wilson, 25, was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and first-team All-American in 2021 before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior year at Ohio State. The Jets used the No. 10 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $20,554,004 contract that includes a $12,128,366. The team picked up his fifth-year option for 2025 and later signed him to a four-year, $130 million extension in July of that year.

In 2025, Wilson has appeared in six games for the Jets and caught 36 passes on 56 targets for 395 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Jets ahead of the trade deadline as the news is available.