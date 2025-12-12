Jets Sign C Josh Myers To Two-Year Extension

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Jets have signed C Josh Myers to a two-year, $11 million contract that includes $6 million guaranteed on Friday.

Myers was in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the second year in a row, but it looks like the Jets have him in their long-term plans.

Myers, 27, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and a First Team All-Big Ten in 2020. The Packers drafted Myers with pick No. 62 overall in the second round back in 2021.

Myers signed a four-year deal worth $5,580,136 million and a $1,418,280 signing bonus. He played out the final year of his rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Jets this offseason.

In 2025, Myers has appeared in 13 games for the Jets and made 13 starts for the team at center.