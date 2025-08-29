Jets Sign CB Korie Black To Practice Squad

Nate Bouda
The New York Jets announced Friday that they’ve signed CB Korie Black to their practice squad. 

Here’s the Jets’ updated practice squad:

  1. S Dean Clark
  2. DB Jordan Clark
  3. QB Brady Cook
  4. WR Tyler Johnson
  5. OL Kohl Levao
  6. K Harrison Mevis
  7. DT Payton Page
  8. WR Jamaal Pritchett
  9. LB Jackson Sirmon
  10. WR Quentin Skinner
  11. LB Boog Smith
  12. WR Brandon Smith
  13. DL Eric Watts
  14. OL Leander Wiegand (International)
  15. OL Marquis Hayes
  16. CB Korie Black

Black is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in April. He later agreed to a four-year, $4.3 million contract with the Giants.

However, New York opted to waive him coming out of the preseason.

During his five-year college career at Oklahoma State, Black appeared in 61 games and recorded 100 tackles, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and nine pass defenses.

