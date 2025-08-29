Jets Sign CB Korie Black To Practice Squad

The New York Jets announced Friday that they’ve signed CB Korie Black to their practice squad.
Here’s the Jets’ updated practice squad:
- S Dean Clark
- DB Jordan Clark
- QB Brady Cook
- WR Tyler Johnson
- OL Kohl Levao
- K Harrison Mevis
- DT Payton Page
- WR Jamaal Pritchett
- LB Jackson Sirmon
- WR Quentin Skinner
- LB Boog Smith
- WR Brandon Smith
- DL Eric Watts
- OL Leander Wiegand (International)
- OL Marquis Hayes
- CB Korie Black
Black is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in April. He later agreed to a four-year, $4.3 million contract with the Giants.
However, New York opted to waive him coming out of the preseason.
During his five-year college career at Oklahoma State, Black appeared in 61 games and recorded 100 tackles, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and nine pass defenses.
