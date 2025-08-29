Jets Sign CB Korie Black To Practice Squad

The New York Jets announced Friday that they’ve signed CB Korie Black to their practice squad.

Here’s the Jets’ updated practice squad:

Black is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in April. He later agreed to a four-year, $4.3 million contract with the Giants.

However, New York opted to waive him coming out of the preseason.

During his five-year college career at Oklahoma State, Black appeared in 61 games and recorded 100 tackles, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and nine pass defenses.