Jets Sign DB Tanner McCalister

The New York Jets announced they have signed DB Tanner McCalister to a contract.

In correspondence, the Jets have released LB Jared Bartlett.

McCalister, 25, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Broncos signed McCalister to a futures contract for the 2024 season and signed him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason. He bounced back and forth between the roster and practice squad before being re-signed to a futures deal for 2025.

Denver ended up waiving McCalister in June 2025.

In 2024, McCalister appeared in three games for the Broncos and recorded one tackle.