Jets Sign DB Tre Brown

The New York Jets announced they have signed CB Tre Brown to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Jets have released DB JT Woods from the practice squad.

Brown, 28, was selected with the No. 137 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Seahawks.

He later signed a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract and played out the final year of that deal in 2024. He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers but was injured in training camp and let go during final roster cuts.

Brown caught on with the Rams in early September but was released at the end of October.

In 2025, Brown has appeared in five games for the Rams.