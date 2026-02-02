Jets Sign DL Jack Heflin To Futures Deal

The The New York Jets announced Monday that they’ve signed DL Jack Heflin to a futures contract for the 2026 season.

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Heflin, 27, signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2021. He signed a three-year, $2.4 million deal and made the roster as a rookie, but was released in January.

Heflin returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season before being added to the practice squad coming out of the preseason. Green Bay opted to release him and he later caught on with the Giants.

From there, he was one and off of the Saints’ roster before joining the Rams for the 2025 season.

For his career, Heflin has appeared in seven games for the Packers, Giants and Rams, recording three tackles.