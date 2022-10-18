Jets Sign OL Conor McDermott To Practice Squad

The Jets announced on Tuesday that they have signed OL Conor McDermott to their practice squad.
The #Jets have signed OL Conor McDermott to the practice squad.
— NYJ Communications (@NYJetsPR) October 18, 2022
The following is an updated list of Jets practice squad members:
- QB Chris Streveler
- WR Tarik Black
- WR Irvin Charles
- TE Kenny Yeboah
- DL Bradlee Anae
- DL Jonathan Marshall
- DL Tanzel Smart
- LB Hamsah Nasirildeen
- S Craig James
- LB Chazz Surratt
- RB Zonovan Knight
- OT Eric Smith
- DB Jimmy Moreland
- G Adam Pankey
- WR Diontae Spencer
- OT Conor McDermott
McDermott, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. He was later waived and claimed by the Bills before being cut loose in 2019.
The Jets claimed McDermott off of waivers and he’s been in New York ever since. He was in the final year of his four-year contract worth $2,535,028 including a signing bonus of $135,028 when the Jets signed him to a one-year extension for the 2021 season.
In 2021, McDermott appeared in six games for the Jets and started three times.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!