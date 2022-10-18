Jets Sign OL Conor McDermott To Practice Squad

The Jets announced on Tuesday that they have signed OL Conor McDermott to their practice squad.

The following is an updated list of Jets practice squad members:

QB Chris Streveler

WR Tarik Black

WR Irvin Charles

TE Kenny Yeboah

DL Bradlee Anae

DL Jonathan Marshall

DL Tanzel Smart

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen

S Craig James

LB Chazz Surratt

RB Zonovan Knight

OT Eric Smith

DB Jimmy Moreland

G Adam Pankey

WR Diontae Spencer

OT Conor McDermott

McDermott, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. He was later waived and claimed by the Bills before being cut loose in 2019.

The Jets claimed McDermott off of waivers and he’s been in New York ever since. He was in the final year of his four-year contract worth $2,535,028 including a signing bonus of $135,028 when the Jets signed him to a one-year extension for the 2021 season.

In 2021, McDermott appeared in six games for the Jets and started three times.