Jets Sign OT Chukwuma Okorafor

The New York Jets officially signed OT Chukwuma Okorafor to a contract on Wednesday.

Okorafor was benched after just 12 plays during the season opener in Week 1 and later decided to leave the team. The Patriots placed him on the on the exempt/left squad list in Week 2 of the regular season.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him won’t impact the team’s compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Okorafor, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.4 million rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he agreed to a three-year, $29.25 million deal with Pittsburgh in 2023.

The Steelers elected to cut Okorafor loose in a move that freed up $8,750,000 while creating $3,083,334 in dead money. He then agreed to terms with the Patriots soon after.

New England opted to release Okorafor last month.

In 2024, Okorafor appeared in one game for the Patriots and made one start.