Jets Signed Five Players To Futures Deals

The New York Jets officially signed five players to futures contracts on Monday, including WR Jamaal Pritchett.

The full list of players includes:

DE Paschal Ekeji T Liam Fornadel LB Ochaun Mathis WR Jamaal Pritchett DB Samuel Womack

Pritchett, 22, started his college career at Tuskegee before transferring to South Alabama. He started his final two seasons.

He signed with the Jets last off-season as an undrafted free-agent.

During his three-year college career, Pritchett recorded 150 receptions for 2,033 yards and 17 touchdowns. He added 17 punt returns for 250 yards and a touchdown in 33 career games.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.