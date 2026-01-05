Jets Signed Five Players To Futures Deals

The New York Jets officially signed five players to futures contracts on Monday, including WR Jamaal Pritchett.
The full list of players includes:
- DE Paschal Ekeji
- T Liam Fornadel
- LB Ochaun Mathis
- WR Jamaal Pritchett
- DB Samuel Womack
Pritchett, 22, started his college career at Tuskegee before transferring to South Alabama. He started his final two seasons.
He signed with the Jets last off-season as an undrafted free-agent.
During his three-year college career, Pritchett recorded 150 receptions for 2,033 yards and 17 touchdowns. He added 17 punt returns for 250 yards and a touchdown in 33 career games.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
